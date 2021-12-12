The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

The current Season of Heritage in Pokémon GO will culminate in the mega-event, Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. This event will happen Saturday, February 26th, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. In addition to debuting a new Special Research and Masterwork Research, the event will do to Johto what last year's Tour did to Kanto: release all remaining Shiny Pokémon. Here is a list of and visuals for every Johto Pokémon that has yet to be released in their Shiny forms so that you can be prepared for what you will encounter during the event.

The new Shinies arriving with Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, provided that some aren't released between now and the event, are as follows:

Hoppip

Skiploom: Acquired by evolving Hoppip

Jumpluff: Acquired by evolving Skiploom

Hoothoot

Noctowl: Acquired by evolving Hoothoot

Girafarig

Remoraid

Octillery: Acquired by evolving Hoppip

Tyrogue: Oddly, Tyrogue was not announced as appearing in 2 KM Eggs but Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Togepi were. Will Niantic pull a shocker and put it in the wild or did they simply fail to mention it as a hatching species?

Hitmontop: Acquired by evolving Tyrogue, but for all we know, it could appear encounterable during the event as well

Phapy

Donphan: Acquired by evolving Phanpy

Mantine

Corsola: It was originally announced as a release for a travel promotion, but that has since been delayed

There will also be previously unreleased Unown letters showing up. Here is the full text of what Niantic had to say about these Shinies:

All Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region will be available in their Shiny forms, some of them for the first time in Pokémon GO! This includes the featured Unown (G, O, T, U, R, and J) which will appear when using incense.In addition, you'll be more likely to encounter certain Shiny Pokémon in the wild depending on the event version you selected. Check out the version overview below for more information.