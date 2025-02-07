Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims

The Sims 4 Reveals Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 has a new massive expansion on the way for you to purchase, as the Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack arrives in March

Create a small business centered on your Sims' hobbies, like art or baking.

Run your business from home or at the new Small Business Venue Lot.

Choose from Dreamer, Schemer, or Neutral paths to unlock Business Perks.

Electronic Arts and Maxius have revealed the next major content pack coming to The Sims 4, as they announced the Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack. Normally, when you see a name like that, you'd expect two different releases, but in this case, they have combined a few things into one giant pack, as some businesses focus on your hobbies, like baking, or art making, or tattooing. We have a snippet of info from the team below, as you can read the full blog on their website and check out the latest trailer above. The pack will be available on March 6 for PC and consoles and will run you $40.

The Sims 4 – Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack

Follow your dreams wherever they take you and create a small business that will leave your Sim feeling fulfilled. Whether it's creating pottery or other handmade items, or providing a service like tattoos or classes, turn your Sim's skills into a profitable business. For Sims who are just starting up their business or feel most inspired at home, you can build a Small Business on a Residential Lot and designate a dedicated space in their home to set up shop. Looking to set up your dream business outside of the home? You can also build on the new Small Business Venue Lot. You can also run their business on the new Small Business Venue Lot.

The new Ticket Kiosk offers Sims the freedom to run their business on their terms, with options to charge customers either one time or hourly. You get to make the challenging, but exciting, choice of either running a family business (imagine the drama!) and hiring your entire Sim's household, or meeting the perfect candidates and offering them a job. The options are endless with the new Small Business system. As you grow your Sim's business, you'll earn the ability to choose Business Perks, which include new interactions, effects, and more! Your Sim can run their business by the books or cut a few corners, as they build their Business Renown and decide on their Alignment along the Dreamer, Schemer, and Neutral paths. Using a Schemer perk will progress your Alignments towards the Schemer path, or if you consider yourself to be more of a dreamer, choosing perks that will progress your Alignment towards the Dreamer path. Just here to live

