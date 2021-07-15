The Survivalists' Expeditions Update Launches On Consoles Today

Team17 has launched a brand new upgrade into The Survivalists on consoles today as players will get the Expeditions Update. For those of you wondering, this particular update introduces a host of new content to the procedurally generated islands. Now there's much more to do and find as you try to live out your time on the island with your monkey helper. This includes getting new trinkets, quests, pets, and Taskmasters, all of which are available right now when you update the game. You can read more about it here and check out a trailer showing off all the new content.

Alongside the introduction of over 40 new trinkets to the game, players now have the ability to equip up to four at a time, bolstering their character with a myriad of effects ranging from burn damage and death bombs, to shields and damage reduction. Four new Taskmasters can also be found lurking around the islands, offering themed tasks that upon completion will grant ever increasing rewards to aid players on their journey. The Expeditions Update offers up a plethora of new content, including five new companion pets, the ability to catalogue animals as well as newly introduced shells and insects in the journal, elite hunts of powerful animals, a new endgame island with more powerful orclings and a miniboss, and much more alongside several bug fixes and quality of life improvements. Play together and survive: Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive

