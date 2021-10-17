The Torchlight Series Celebrates Its 12 Year Anniversary

Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games will be celebrating the twelve year anniversary of their hack'n'slash dungeon crawler, Torchlight. The game originally made its debut back on October 27, 2009, and became one of the more celebrated titles of that period of gaming. And over time it has grown to become a massive cult favorite that spawned two sequels. Now the company is looking to celebrate the iconic series with its latest birthday, partnering up with the original developer Runic Games to release a new anniversary trailer as well as some deep discounts on all three games. Depending on whether you go with PC or Steam, you can get between 70-85% off all of the titles in the franchise, which we have more details on below.

It's hard to believe that it's been 12 years since the original Torchlight game was released on PC for the very first time. Published by Perfect World Entertainment and developed by Runic Games, the award winning hack'n'slash dungeon crawler made its original debut on October 27, 2009. Since that fateful day, the game has become a cult favorite amongst ARPG fans and has spawned two action-packed sequels, Torchlight II in 2012 and Torchlight III (developed by Echtra Games) in 2020. The iconic series paved the way for future ARPGs with its fast and furious combat, unique classes and signature pet system. For those who haven't had a chance to experience the entire saga, we're excited to announce a massive anniversary sale on the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions of the game to celebrate the series' latest milestone. Here are the details: Nintendo eShop Sales: Now through Monday, October 18 Torchlight 3 – 75% off (now: $9.99) Torchlight 2 – 70% off (now: $5.99) Hob: The Definitive Edition – 85% off (now: $2.99)

Steam Sales Now through Monday, November 1 Torchlight 3 – 75% off (now: $9.99) Torchlight 2 – 70% off (now: $5.99) Torchlight – 80% off (now: $2.99)



Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Torchlight Celebration Trailer (https://youtu.be/E1MTV4_MMt8)