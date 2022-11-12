The Tower -To The Bottom- Will Be Released This January

Indie developer and publisher Shueisha Games announced their new game, The Tower -To the Bottom-, will be coming out this January. The game will have you playing as a group of lost children who all have their own unique abilities in deck building, as you attempt to fight against the odd collection of tower inhabitants in real time! You'll need to time everything precisely to stand up to them, from your guards to combos to powerful attacks and magic. All while collecting relics as you search for food to survive and eventually escape the tower. Enjoy the info below as the game is slated for a PC release on January 19th, 2023.

"Living atop a bizarre, shifting tower, a group of 20 lost children scrounge for survival. In hopes of finding precious bread, and in search of the rumored paradise at the bottom, they descend into the tower's depths, two at a time. Choose two of the children, each with different starting cards and traits, battle the strange inhabitants of the tower, and uncover mysteries throughout branching paths in a real-time twist on deckbuilding roguelikes. Draw from your deck with the ability to deal a new hand at any time, and unleash attacks and defensive moves in real time to skillfully counter and negate enemy effects. Contend with cards that flip thus altering their functions, either throwing a wrench in carefully-laid plans or providing a surprising new strategy. After each battle, choose the appropriate reward; adding one of the game's 70 cards might help slay future foes, but bread can help feed the inhabitants back up top or heal the current adventuring party."

"Increase affinity with the kids and earn experience with each new run, unlocking new starting cards and traits. Discover new upgrades for the kids' base as they advance from starving children to a self-sufficient commune, albeit one seeking answers to just what lies beyond the ends of The Tower. Get to the bottom, literally and metaphorically, in an enthralling story set in a tarot-inspired world featuring character design by Masaoki Shindo, the artist behind the hit manga currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, RuriDragon."

"We couldn't have picked a better title for Shueisha Games to jump into the roguelike genre with than The Tower -To the Bottom-, especially since we were able to get Shindo-sensei to provide a unique take on tarot archetypes for Tasto Alpha's inventive experience," said Masami Yamamoto, Executive Officer & Executive Producer, Shueisha Games. "The game offers a great blend of the proven fun of deckbuilding roguelikes, with original card mechanics and survival aspects that make it something all its own."