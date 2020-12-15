The Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Returns For With Call Of Duty

Twitch Rivals revealed this week that the Doritos Bowl has returned for 2020 as they take it back to Call Of Duty. Being held completely online, the three-day tournament will be coming to an end on Wednesday, December 16th as teams will be playing for a chunk of the $250k prize. You'll get to see people such as e TimTheTatman, Swagg, Dougisraw, DavidDobrik, and TeePee compete against each other in the first-ever private lobby for a Twitch Rivals Warzone event. You can find out more on when to tune in here, as we have more info on the tourney below.

This year's tournament began on December 3rd with over 250 streamers competing in a three-hour race, with the top three games counting toward a team's final score. Even more high-level competitors returned to day two on December 8th with co-streamers TimTheTatman and Swagg commentating on the day's activities. Now, the top 24 teams who qualified for the finals will join the likes of TimTheTatman, Swagg, Dougisraw, DavidDobrik, and TeePee for a chance to be crowned the 2020 Doritos Bowl Champions and take home a portion of the $250,000 prize. There will be five games of a private lobby, with all players in the same game, and the total score from all five games will count toward a team's final score. Fans can tune in on December 16 from 5 – 10 p.m. ET.

"With the major increase in streaming over the past several months and following the launch of the highly anticipated Cold War Black Ops, the stage is set for this year's Doritos Bowl finale," said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Doritos is a brand rooted in next level experiences, so we wanted to build on that within the competitive gaming arena. Giving streamers the chance to compete with huge names and huge stakes will make for no shortage of entertainment."

"This is a cool moment for some of my favorite things to come together: Warzone, the Twitch community and one of my favorite snacks, Doritos, all for some insane competition," said FaZe Swagg. "I remember how awesome the first Doritos Bowl was and can't wait to take it up a notch. It's not often that so many members of the Twitch community get to play at the highest level for huge prizes. We're all stoked to play and everyone is going down because my team is READY."