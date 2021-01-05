The Unova Celebration 2021 Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The road to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto begins! Niantic will spotlight the various generations of Pokémon that have been released in the game so far, with this week's event focusing on Generation Five's Unova region. You can catch all of the details, including the event's Shiny release, here.

The Unova Celebration event will run in Pokémon GO from today, Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 at 10 AM through Sunday, January 10th at 8 PM local time. The event will include:

Shiny release: Snivy! This is the first time that a starter Pokémon has ever been released outside of a Community Day.

Wild spawns: Snivy, Oshawott, Tepig, Lillipup, Herdier, Roggenrola, Drillbur, Blitzle, Scraggy, Venipede, Tympole, Trubbish, Gothita, Solosis, and Ferroseed, marking the first time it has been boosted since its limited Shiny release in November 2020's sponsored events. For those looking for even more chances at Snivy and Ferrodseed, they can be found in the "Catch 5 Pokémon" and "Hatch 2 Eggs" respectively.

Hatching from 5KM Eggs: Emolga, Petilil, Roggenrola, Joltik, Karrablast, Elgyem, Sewaddle, Shelmet. Compared to the New Year's event Eggs, this is a rather uninteresting slate.

The Unova Collection Challenge: Check your Today View. This Challenge isn't a Special Research or a Timed Research, but rather something new. It will task trainers with catching specific Unova Pokémon for modest rewards.

Finally, the raids. While you can stay tuned for a full breakdown of the Unova Celebration Event Raid Rotation in Pokémon GO, the main thing to prep for is Burn Drive Genesect raids. Two main things about that: First, don't miss our complete Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide to help you take down this raid boss, which can be duoed by two powerful trainers. And second? Know, going in, that Burn Drive Genesect cannot yet be Shiny. Niantic will be treating each Drive of Genesect as a different Forme with its own release, just like with Giratina and Deoxys.

Best of luck out there, fellow trainers!