The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Fourteen

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Zekrom: So, you may be thinking that there's a mistake in the image. That has to just be an image of Zekrom, correct? Nope, that is, indeed, Shiny Zekrom. The difference is one of the most slight changes in the game, with black plates on its chest and shoulders rather than very dark (read as: almost black) grey plates. Beyond that, its normally red eyes turn blue. One thing, though, that should save this from being a bad Shiny is its animation. If you activate Zekrom's animation in Pokémon GO, its tail lights up a brilliant blue. In its Shiny form, Zekrom's tail should light up bright green. While not a traditional Shiny, I think it's fun that is has a little secret that will come out in battle or through interaction.

Reshiram: 2 Chainz! The difference here is that Reshiram's normally silver rings turn gold here. While it's a simple change, I think it works, not least of which because of the Pokémon TCG: Hidden Fates card that show

Kyurem: What a way to close this series out! Kyurem is one of the best Unova Shinies and perhaps one of the overall best in the game, with its beautiful lavender ice and bright magenta… horn? Whatever that thing is. Kyurem may be an annoying enough Raid Boss that it spawned an entire series of Legendary Raid ratings here at Bleeding Cool, but one thing is for sure… when Shiny Kyurem is released, it's going to make up for all those long, excruciating weeks of non-Shiny Kyurem raids in Pokémon GO.

Next up: Unreleased Unova Shinies rankings!