The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Lake Trio

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Now that we assessed the Generation One Legendaries from the Kanto Region, we move on to three species that were just featured in Pokémon GO: The Lake Trio of Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie.

Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie

Normally, every species in Pokémon GO would get their own separate assessment and rating, but the Lake Trio are unique in their similarities. They are the same typing. They have the same size catch circle. They have the same screen placement. They are the same size.

They are also, all three of them, unique in the difficulty level.

Now, here's the thing. After spending some time with Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie, I personally was able to perfect my throw. If I do small, tight, coil circles in the bottom left corner of the screen and, rather than throwing, just sort of let the ball go… I can pretty reliably get a "Great" throw on these three. Which means that you can, too. However, generally, most hardcore players will be able to find the "Excellent" throw on a Legendary the day they're out, perfect the Circle Lock technique on them, and pretty much be set. With the Lake Trio, that kind of consistent "Excellent" seems absurd. It's not even that they move around on the screen much. No, their moves are a simple drift up and drift down. Nothing crazy.

It's because they're so damn close.

Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit are closer to the screen than imaginable. They're closer than Glameow. They're closer than the person behind you on the pharmacy line. They're closer than the jogger who doesn't believe in COVID passing you at the park with no mask on. They're close-close. Normally, Legendaries in Pokémon GO necessitate a harder throw because of their size and distance, but the Lake Trio is the opposite. Now, while hitting "Excellents" is possible on all three, it's the overlap of these Pokémon being close and very small that creates a situation where it's difficult to ensure Excellents and pretty much laughable to reliably try to circle lock these non-social distancing Pokémon.

RATING: Ten – Full @#$%ing Kyurem