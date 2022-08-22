The Walking Dead: Last Mile Officially Launches Today

Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment have launched The Walking Dead: Last Mile Act One today on Facebook Gaming. The interactive experience officially kicks off today as you take your own character into the chapters of a surviving village up in Alaska. Along with Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day serving as hosts over the next four months worth of recap shows and in-depth looks at the story being told. Brown's next livestream is set to debut today at 4PM PT as she will reveal a new cinematic, while Day will be hosting a stream this Friday, August 26th, playing the Instant Game live with a surprise guest host.

"The Walking Dead: Last Mile is a completely immersive and audience driven experience for The Walking Dead," said Shawn Kittelsen, VP of Creative Development at Skybound Entertainment. "In The Walking Dead: Last Mile, fans will make life-or-death choices together as a community for the first time. The results, such as the death of a main character during the prologue, will not only shape the lives of the inhabitants of Prosper Landing as new acts unfold, but determine the fate of their future in the franchise."

"Thanks to the hundreds of thousands of fans who participated in the Prologue, we've made significant improvements to the look and feel of the product," said Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Entertainment. "Each day that passes and we see the story changing, we see how the audience has been instrumental in not just shaping the TWD:LM world and narrative, they've also helped shape the product."

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is an experience shaped by the fans, and the Instant Game provides continuous access to the The Walking Dead: Last Mile world and its inhabitants, allowing viewers to create their own survivor, earn Influence Points through mini-games and activities, and then bid those points on decisions large and small, impacting the story as it progresses. The story kicks into high gear with the first of three four-week Acts that will air consecutively through mid-November, resulting in one of the most epic storylines within The Walking Dead universe.