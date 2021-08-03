The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Next Update Comes In September

Skybound Entertainment has a brand new update for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners as the Aftershocks will be coming in September. Its been a hot minute since the game had a big update, but it looks like the VR experience will be diving head-first into some of the darker corners of the TWD universe. Working with Skydance Interactive, the team is looking to provide a massive free update for the game next month. The Aftershock update is going to be a little more than just your average update, as we have the details below from the team about what it will be aiming to do.

The Aftershocks Update goes above and beyond a conventional free update, as players will have access to hours of new content in the form of missions, collectibles and survival tools to use as they traverse the undead city of New Orleans. The downloadable content will be available to those that have completed the main campaign in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. This update also reinforces Skydance Interactive's commitment to delivering more exciting content to the hit VR game and crafting one of the most content rich experiences in VR today, with over 20 hours of game time available to owners.

Along with this news, the team also indicated that they are working on more content releases for the game int he months to come, which is a big relief as the game has so many more avenues it could explore in a VR world that they haven't experienced yet. If you want a glimpse into what's on the way in this new update, you can check out the trailer below as it will be released on September 23 across Oculus Quest, PSVR and multiple PC VR headsets.

TWDSS – AFTERSHOCKS UPDATE – SEPT 23rd