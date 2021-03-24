The Weather Week Event Is Now Live in Pokémon GO

Weather Week goes live today in Pokémon GO, bringing on the release of Shiny Rainy Form Castform to the world of Pokémon for the very first time. Let's get into the details.

The full details for Weather Week in Pokémon GO include:

Date + Time Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Features Castform will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the event, alongside other Pokémon that tend to appear when it's either rainy and windy, like Wingull and Ducklett. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Rainy Form Castform! Psyduck, Poliwag, Swablu, Drifloon, Mantyke, Tympole, and Ducklett will be hatching from 5 km Eggs.

This is exciting not only because it's a new Shiny release, but because it signals that Sunny and Foggy Castform will also one day get their Shiny releases. While Castform transforms in the games, Pokémon GO treats these spawns as entirely different catches that are locked to the form in which they appear. Previously, Normal Castform was only available as a Shiny.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids. One-star raids: Slowpoke, Tynamo, and more. Three-star raids: Swellow, Pelipper, and more. Five-star raids: Therian Forme Thundurus. Mega Raids: Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow. Complete event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research to encounter Pokémon like Rainy Form Castform and more.

Bleeding Cool readers can look forward to complete breakdowns on the Timed Research and the Raid Rotation, where we will examine which raids are worth your raid pass and which are worth skipping. I'm interested to find out what Pokémon GO will bring to us with the "and more" here, because so far the raid rotation is looking a bit stale.

From Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, Pokémon that enjoy rainy conditions—like Vaporeon, Lotad, Stunfisk, and more—will be appearing more frequently in the wild. From Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon that enjoy windy conditions—like Skarmory, Taillow, Pidove, and more—will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

Well, that's interesting. Almost like two events during the course of the week instead of one. This will allow Pokémon GO players to potentially pick their focus and go after certain goal catches more. Remember, though, that the second half of the event will also include raid weekend, so depending on your goals, you may want to set aside some gameplay time and energy to get some Rayquaza raids done.

Bonus Catch Pokémon with Weather Boost to earn extra Stardust.

Not bad, not bad!

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!