There Are No Ghosts At The Grand Releases Free Demo

Decorate and clean by day, then hunt for ghosts at night, as There Are No Ghosts At The Grand has a free demo available on Steam

By day, renovate the Grand Hotel with quirky tools; by night, battle supernatural threats within its walls.

Explore a mysterious English seaside village, solve puzzles, and uncover secrets tied to the hotel's past.

Interact with musical townsfolk, each with unique songs, and enjoy mini-games like mini-golf and fishing.

Indie game developer and publisher Friday Sundae has released a new free demo for their upcoming game, There Are No Ghosts At The Grand. This is an awesome genre-bending title that mixes a few different experiences into one. You're getting a ghost story, a management sim, a cleaning title, a ghost-hunting adventure, and more, all rolled into a single game with a storyline to boot. It doesn't feel like it conforms to any one specific experience, which is totally rad and we can't wait to see the full version of this game. But for now, onyl the demo exists, whcih you can play right now on Steam.

There Are No Ghosts At The Grand

Nothing is as it seems in the Grand Hotel, lurking beneath the veneer of paper and paint he applies during the day, something horrible shivers and slithers during the night. Don't believe them when they tell you that There Are No Ghosts at the Grand. While the daylight lasts, restore the hotel's faded grandeur by wielding friendly, talking power tools, a sandblaster, paint sprayer, furniture cannon, and daisy-chain gun. When night falls, however, those same tools transform into weapons against the supernatural. Unleash the vacuum on vengeful spirits, expose invisible assailants with the paint sprayer, or subdue slithering spooks with a well-aimed bookcase to the face using the furniture cannon.

It's not just the hotel that needs help. Explore the surrounding village to find buildings in need of renovation, and maybe discover a few secrets along the way. You'll shoot paint and paper onto the walls of the old fish and chip shop, blow out broken windows at the florist, and smash old furniture in the bookshop. At other times, you'll need to slow down to consider light environmental puzzles, using the hotel's dark past to unravel cryptic clues. At the heart of the game lies a rich, supernatural mystery – one that winds through the Grand Hotel's storied history, its former owners, and the player's own buried past. The hotel and its surrounding village hold more than meets the eye, with every townsfolk guarding secrets of their own. Yet beneath the surface, even the player character harbours truths yet to be revealed… even to himself.

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand is many things – including a musical. Each mysterious character you meet or choose to help has their own story and song waiting to be uncovered. From spooky ska to wartime jazz to skater punk, each song is uniquely theirs… and sometimes surprisingly so. Duet with them to reveal their deeper truths. The faded English seaside village is full of activities. Explore the streets on your scooter, play mini-golf, comb the beach with a metal detector, or snap photos on the old pier. Take the fishing boat out to explore hidden coves and dredge up sunken treasures. Just be sure to be home by nightfall – around here, things change when the sun goes down.

