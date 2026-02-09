Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Enamorous, pokemon, valentine's day

Therian Forme Enamorus Debuts In Pokémon GO Raid Day

During the annual Valentine's Day event in Pokémon GO, Niantic will introduce the Legendary Therian Forme Enamorus to Raids.

Article Summary Therian Forme Enamorus makes its Pokémon GO debut in Five-Star Raids on February 14, 2026.

Participate in Raid Day from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time for increased Shiny Luvdisc and Furfrou chances.

Get up to six free Raid Passes, stackable with GO Pass bonuses for even more Raid opportunities.

Purchase a $4.99 event ticket for extra Raid Passes, bonus XP, more Stardust, and better Rare Candy XL drops.

The feature Pokémon of the mysterious Raid Day happening during this year's Valentine's Day event in Pokémon GO has been revealed. Therian Forme Enamorus will debut in the game. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Therian Forme Enamorus Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: The Therian Forme of Enamorus debuts in Five-Star Raids during the event. Enamorus has previously only been available in its Incarnate Forme.

The Therian Forme of Enamorus debuts in Five-Star Raids during the event. Enamorus has previously only been available in its Incarnate Forme. Event bonuses: Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). This bonus will stack with the bonus of Tier 3 (Rank 75) in GO Pass: February for a total of seven free Raid Passes. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Luvdisc and Shiny Furfrou from Raids. You can give your Furfrou the Heart Trim during the overarching Valentine's Day 2026 event. The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Friday, February 13, at 4:00 p.m. to Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Event Ticket: For $4.99, you will be able to purchase an event ticket that unlocks more bonuses. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. local time. These include: Receive up to eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14). This bonus will stack with the bonus of Tier 3 (Rank 75) in GO Pass: February for a total of 15 free Raid Passes. Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic notes: "These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

For $4.99, you will be able to purchase an event ticket that unlocks more bonuses. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. local time. These include:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!