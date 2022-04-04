Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2022

The Legendary Pokémon Thundrus will storm into raids this week in its Therian Forme. This will be a highly sought-after raid as the Electric/Flying-type Therian Forme Thundrus can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this powerful variation of Thundurus, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its 100% IVs.

Top Therian Forme Thundurus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Therian Forme Thundurus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Therian Forme Thundurus with efficiency.

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Regigigas (Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Avalugg (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Therian Forme Thundurus can be duoed. That's a nice change of pace from the last few Legendary rotations. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Therian Forme Thundurus will have a CP of 2091 in normal weather conditions and 2614 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!