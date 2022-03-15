Therian Forme Tornadus Can Now Be Shiny In Pokémon GO

As of today, Therian Forme Tornadus can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. This special Forme of Tornadus returns to Tier Five raids today as part of the Festival of Colors event, which also introduces the new Alolan species Oricorio. This event has quite a strong raid rotation with the newly released and Shiny-capable Rockruff still holding it down as the gem of Tier One raids. Let's take a look at the event's full raid rotation.

The complete Festival of Colors 2022 raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Jigglypuff – Shiny is available, standard rate

Torchic – Shiny is available, standard rate

Treecko – Shiny is available, standard rate

Mudkip – Shiny is available, standard rate

Rockruff – Shiny is available, boosted raid/Egg-only rate

While all of these species can be encountered as Shinies, all except Rockruff are spawns that are commonly featured in the wild. I would not spent a raid pass on any of these except Rockruff, which has been one of the most popular raids in recent Pokémon GO history.

Tier Three:

Marowak

Alolan Marowak – Shiny is available, boosted rate

Chansey – Shiny is available, boosted rate

Umbreon

Druddigon – Shiny is available, boosted rate

Alolan Marowak, Chansey, and Druddigon all offer an increased chance at getting a Shiny encounter, so all of those are worthy. While Umbreon can't be Shiny in raids, there's something about an Eeveelution raid that draws me in a bit, even though I don't need the Candy.

Now, the Tier Five and Mega Raids also switch over today. We have the newly Shiny-capable Therian Forme Tornadus as well as Mega Lopunny, which returns to usher in spring.

Tier Five

Therian Forme Tornadus – Shiny is available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Lopunny – Shiny is available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60