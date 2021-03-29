Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Therian Forme Tornadus arrives in Pokémon GO raids tomorrow, Tuesday, March 30th at 10 AM local time, making its in-game debut. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this a pure Flying-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to defeat on this Legendary from the Unova region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Therian Forme Tornadus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Therian Forme Tornadus counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Ooooh, nice to see Therian Forme Thundurus here now that it's been added to the game. Only three non-Mega and non-Shadows make the top ten, so that goes to show you how much more powerful it seems the Therians are than the Incarnate Formes.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Therian Forme Tornadus with efficiency.

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Therian Forme Tornadus, unlike Thundurus, does not have a double weakness. Because of it, it cannot be duoed. It can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Therian Forme Tornadus. This is a brand new Pokémon, though, so don't expect it to follow the attack pattern of Incarnate Tornadus.

Shiny Odds

Therian Forme Tornadus will not be available in its Shiny form this time around.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!