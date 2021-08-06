These Are The New Shinies Coming To Pokémon GO In Ultra Unlock Part 3

Well, it looks like Pokémon GO has been saving virtually all of its 2021 Shiny releases for the Ultra Unlock event. We'd been getting pretty much one or two per month this year, which showed a marked slowdown from 2020, but that has clearly changed with this year's post-GO Fest celebrations. With the first part of the Ultra Unlock 2021, we received Shiny Cranidos, Shiny Shieldon, Shiny Unown U, and one of the most anticipated Shiny releases in the history of Pokémon GO, Shiny Dialga. Now, with the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event which begins today, we're getting Shiny Heracross and perhaps the other most anticipated Shiny release in some time: Shiny Palkia. The third and final part of Ultra Unlock 2021 will hit us with an even heavier dose of sparkles with a major wave of Galarian Shinies. Let's take a look at what'll be available.

The Shinies that will enter Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event are:

Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd

Shiny Sirfetch'd

Shiny Galarian Meowth

Shiny Perrserker

Shiny Galarian Stunfisk

Shiny Galarian Weezing

While there has been some backlash considering that these are all raid and Egg Shinies, here is something that I think Pokémon GO players should consider. All of 2021, two of the most common complaints about the game are how nothing new has been added to raids and how boring the Eggs currently are. If these were event-locked species, I think this would be a troublesome release. However, these releases can permanently enrich raids and Eggs. With the exception of Weezing, the Galarians here are set to remain in Eggs post-event, making 7 KM eggs far spicier. Galarian Weezing is a staple of Tier Three raids, which marks the first time we're getting a raid-exclusive Shiny, very likely with a boosted raid-only raid, since the release of Alolan Marowak and Alolan Exeggutor in raids. This is something that can truly make raiding Tier Three more interesting far beyond just this event.