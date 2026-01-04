Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Thief Simulator 3

Thief Simulator 3 Currently in Development For Steam

Become a master thief once again as Thief Simulator 3 is currently in development, being planned for a Steam launch possibly this year

New co-op mode lets you and a friend plan and execute daring heists together

Upgrade skills, unlock gadgets, and use creative distractions to outsmart security

Explore four sandbox maps, from city streets to golf clubs, and steal valuables for profit

Indie game developer Noble Muffins and publisher PlayWay confirmed they are working on Thief Simulator 3. As seen in the trailer above, the team is making multiple improvements as they take things into a new realm with co-op, giving you a chance to plan out and rob people blind as a team. Making your way from being simple pickpockets all the way to crime bosses of the city. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game currently doesn't have a launch window, but looks far enough along that it might come out this year.

Thief Simulator 3

The Thief is back in a new style – and this time, he's not alone! Start your underworld career with petty heists to earn your first gadgets, then expand your operations! Watch your targets' routines, plan your hits, and if things don't go according to plan… make a run for it! But you're not working alone: play solo or team up in co-op mode, where you and another player form a duo of thieves. Work together to study your marks, split the roles, and decide who creates the distraction and who makes off with the loot.

Now you don't have to sneak alone. Join forces in two-player co-op, where you and your partner can split roles, create distractions, and pull off daring jobs together. Experience new bonding time: stalking neighbours to discover their weak security spots. Working together can make the getaway go smoother… or much harder. Outsmart tenants with sneaky gadgets and improvised tools. Sneak around in a cardboard box, smash a light source with a slingshot for mood light, or even throw down a banana peel and observe your victim's humiliating fall. Get creative with distractions – blast a love song outside someone's window with a Bluetooth speaker, or when things go south, use pepper spray for "self-defense."

Upgrade your stats and skills with new tools and gear. Dress the part — because even thieves like to impress. Hit the new hammer harder, lockpick better, run faster, and carry big items (stronger). You can run now much faster and more in style with your new kicks and other garments. Dress to impress (your poor victims and the police). Four sandbox maps packed with opportunities. From bustling city streets to serene golf clubs, every area hides valuables fitting for their setting, just waiting for the right person to sweep them. Strip vehicles for parts, wipe devices clean, and prepare jewelry for sale in your hideout before flipping it for a profit. People got so comfortable these days, they make shops deliver their packages to their doorstep! It's like they want you to take them.

