This Charizard Card Only Available To Pokémon TCG Collectors In The UK

Unlike many Pokémon TCG sets, there have been no GameStop promotions for Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. This may have struck some collectors and players as odd because of the hype behind this set. While scalping has died down to essentially nothingness, there are multiple aspects of this set including the debut of VSTARs, the inclusion of Charizard and Arceus, and the Trainer Gallery subset that makes hardcore collectors excited to buy this product. Well, there actually was a Pokémon TCG promotion going on… but it's just not coming to the United States. Instead, this special stamped card was available in the UK only. So what was this card? It was none other than a jumbo version of the Charizard VSTAR from the set, stamped with the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars logo.

So how did one get the jumbo Charizard VSTAR? Well, first, live in the UK. (I'm out!) Second, head to a GAME store and spend £15 or more in Pokémon TCG products. This could have been done either in person or online. The news came out regarding this promotion as it was coming to an end, so many are wondering how this card is going to perform on the secondary market. On one hand, it's a Charizard card and those are always sought after. To exacerbate that, it was very scarce. On the other hand, though, it's just the same artwork as the standard-sized VSTSAR that was included in packs of Pokémon TCG's new set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Well, if you wanted this card, you may actually be in luck. While shipping might be a killer at around an average of $30, the card itself seems to be ranging from $12 through $30 on eBay. Certainly attainable compared to many other exclusive promos!

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.