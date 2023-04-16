This Means Warp Leaves Steam's Early Access In May Jagex will finally be releasing This Means Warp from Steam's Early Access next month after being in the system for a year.

Jagex and Outlier Games revealed this week that they will finally be releasing their sci-fi game This Mean Warp from Steam's Early Access next month. The game has been in Early Access since last March, giving players a chance to experience this wacky space adventure where you and your crew explore the galaxy without having the ship fly itself apart. Mixing spaceship management and roguelite elements together for a unique co-op experience. You can check out the latest trailer for it here as the game will be released on May 4th, 2023.

To explore the hostile galaxy in This Mean Warp, players will have to team up to battle dangerous enemies, adapt their strategies, and upgrade their ships to survive in the procedurally generated universe. Since its initial release, This Means Warp has seen ship-to-ship boarding, multi-ship battles, additional missions, and a full arsenal of wacky weapons added to the game. Lifting off into full launch will see the addition of a second player ship that will have players rethinking their approach to taking on their perilous journey. Other new additions include four new extra scenarios for players to overcome and new color options to customize ships.

Procedurally generated challenges make every game unique with randomized maps, items, enemies, and encounters. Players will need to adapt to new challenges by making the best of their arsenal of weapons and upgrades.

Deep, strategic combat that requires players to think on their feet as they contend with hectic, real-time battles where they must balance beating their foes with keeping their ship in one piece.

Varied roster of crewmates will support players as the galaxy provides challenge and after challenge to overcome. Players can team up with up to three players or can choose to fill the ranks using a roster of AI crewmates.