Thoughts On Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Shows Trunks Go SS2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released for Nintendo Switch with a three-part DLC. This semi-open world main game puts you in the shoes of Goku, Gohan, and the rest of the Z Warriors for a retelling of the four main Dragon Ball Z sagas: the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga. You can click each of those links to see reviews of how this game by Bandai Namco adapts Akira Toriyama's iconic story. Now that we have covered the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga, we have ventured into the three-part A New Power Awakens set which expands to cover Battle of the Gods and Resurrection 'F' along with a new Trunks-themed story. Interestingly, after playing the first portion of the Trunks DLC based on the iconic History of Trunks special, the DLC actually continued with a second part based on, shockingly enough, an extended story from the Dragon Ball Super manga. Let's see how Bandai Namco adapted this manga-exclusive story, bringing it into moving visuals for the first time ever.

The story told in the second half of the Trunks DLC was a huge treat for me and, I believe, any Dragon Ball fan. The Dragon Ball Super manga focused more on Future Trunks' history than the anime equivalent, with the anime more interested in getting things going with the Goku Black conflict. This final Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC adapts the full story told in the manga which sees Future Supreme Kai and Future Kibito come to Trunks after he has taken care of the Androids and Imperfect Cell. They tell him that Babidi is bringing forth Majin Buu and that he is the warrior destined to stop it from happening. I thought that we'd essentially go to Babidi, fight it out, and be done with it. Instead, we are treated to an intense and epic story that brings the original manga scenes to life in a way that the anime didn't do.

While I have largely kept spoilers in these reviews, I'm going to limit this to what those who have watched the anime already know, because this is a story that should be enjoyed for its poignant emotional turns and stellar gameplay. We get to see Trunks training in a way that makes sense considering he's Gohan's pupil and then, best of all, the DLC fills in an important blank in an incredible way. When we meet Future Trunks in Dragon Ball Z, he is a Super Saiyan. The same is true when we leave him. The next time we see him in Super, he is able to turn Super Saiyan 2. The DLC shows the events of this transformation and I must say, it would easily rank up there with the best Saiyan transformation scenes if we got this in the anime.

Intense and fast-paced, the second portion of the Trunks DLC in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does something surprising by mining the manga for a story that we had never seen fully told on screen. What a perfect way to end this amazing game!