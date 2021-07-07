Three New Among Us Collector's Editions Revealed For 2021

For those of you who are still digging Among Us, there are three new collector's editions on the way this year that you might enjoy! Maximum Games is working with InnerSloth, Dual Wield Studio, and Robot Teddy to produce these three versions for people who are obsessed with the game to where they need some collectibles. Like a steelbook, or a plushie, or some stickers. We have the details of all three for you here, but we don't have a proper release date on them for retail yet beyond "2021". We're guessing it's going to be late-Fall to get in some holiday sales.

Among Us: Crewmate Edition – $29.99 Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Among Us: Impostor Edition – $49.99

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Among Us: Ejected Edition – $89.99

Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert

Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert

Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box