Three New Among Us Collector's Editions Revealed For 2021
For those of you who are still digging Among Us, there are three new collector's editions on the way this year that you might enjoy! Maximum Games is working with InnerSloth, Dual Wield Studio, and Robot Teddy to produce these three versions for people who are obsessed with the game to where they need some collectibles. Like a steelbook, or a plushie, or some stickers. We have the details of all three for you here, but we don't have a proper release date on them for retail yet beyond "2021". We're guessing it's going to be late-Fall to get in some holiday sales.
Among Us: Crewmate Edition – $29.99
- Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
Among Us: Impostor Edition – $49.99
- Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert
- Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her
- Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box
Among Us: Ejected Edition – $89.99
- Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert
- Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her
- Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert
- Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert
- Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box