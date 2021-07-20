Three SNES Adventure Titles Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo revealed the next set of retro games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it marks a shift in content going forward. For this set, we're only getting three games, and all of them are SNES titles. They are the animal putty game Claymates, the European-only release Jelly Boy, which is a puzzle-platformer that will now be available for the first time in the U.S., and the strategic puzzle game Bombuzal. there are no NES titles in the mix, nor are there any popular SNES titles (Earthbound, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy 3, Super Mario RPG, etc.) that people have been begging for added in here either. All three of these games will be added on July 28th in the next update, as we have images and info along with a promo trailer for you here.

Claymates – Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he's created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You'll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path.

– Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he's created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You'll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path. Jelly Boy – In this platforming game originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning. You've come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you'll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You're sure to need all your wits, skills and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure.

– In this platforming game originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning. You've come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you'll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You're sure to need all your wits, skills and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure. Bombuzal – Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles. In this puzzle game, you'll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super NES – July 2021 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online (https://youtu.be/etAN0o4LVT0)