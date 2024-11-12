Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Throne & Liberty

Throne & Liberty Announces New Castle Siege Event

Throne & Liberty are about to kick off a new set of large-scale battles, as players will experience the Castle Siege event starting Sunday

Article Summary Throne & Liberty's Castle Siege event offers large-scale PvP battles, testing strategy and teamwork.

Capture and defend castles as guilds fight for dominance in strategic battles across Solisium.

Siege Ruins and Golems offer tactical teleportation; summon golems for powerful battlefield abilities.

Pillage Stones and Resurrection Stones bring resource capturing and tactical advantages.

Amazon Games has a new event coming to Throne & Liberty next week, as players will experience Castle Siege battles for a short time. As the name suggests, these are going to be large-scale PvP battles that will push players to their limits and force you to actually do some long-term strategy and teamwork to win in Solisium. Thousands of players will be able to claim and defend castles, which will serve as focal points for major battles across the lands, with guilds of all sizes being able to participate. Smaller guilds can capture "Pillage Zones" to gain critical resources, while larger guilds can attempt to take the castle throne. We have a snippet of info from their latest blog here, as the event kicks off on November 17.

Throne & Liberty – Castle Siege

As the siege begins, guilds have 45 minutes to achieve victory. Attackers must storm the castle, breach its fortified gates, and capture the throne room. Defenders, transported inside the castle at the start, must hold their ground, leveraging every resource at their disposal to repel the invaders. If the throne is contested when the timer runs out, the siege enters a tense 3-minute overtime, where the battle's outcome hangs in the balance. Strategic locations like Siege Ruins play a crucial role. Capturing these ruins not only provides teleportation and resurrection points, but also allows attacking guilds to summon powerful Siege Golems. Each golem — whether it's the Stone Crasher, Battle Carrier, Gate Hammer, or Jump Attacker — brings unique abilities to the battlefield, from devastating castle walls to transporting players over them.

Meanwhile, defenders must navigate the castle's intricate layout, watch out for ambushes from the sewage system, and operate gate levers to control access points. The Pillage Stones and Resurrection Stones scattered throughout the battlefield add another layer of strategy, offering opportunities to steal resources or reinforce their position. While most guilds will focus on taking power in the throne room, Pillage Stones can be captured by any guild to snatch Sollant and Lucent from the castle vault, even if the reigning guild maintains control. Whoever claims the throne will be doused in wealth and receive the prestigious title of Legion Guild.

