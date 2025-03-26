Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Throne & Liberty

Throne & Liberty Rolls Out New Update With The Starbloom Festival

Throne & Liberty released a new update today featuring the Starbloom Festival, as you'll have this event and more to check out

Article Summary Explore Throne & Liberty's Starbloom Festival, live from March 27 to April 16 with exclusive morph races.

Join the new Dimensional Trial and Arena Season for thrilling end-game activities and unique rewards.

Face powerful Arch Bosses: Deluzhnoa with icy armor and Giant Cordy born from a poisonous mushroom.

Earn exclusive prizes like Rainbewe sheep morphs, festive decorations, and Spring Blossom cosmetics.

Amazon Games dropped a new update into Throne & Liberty this week, as players can take part in the new Starbloom Festival. This isn't a major update; it's basically a fun one for you to enjoy an event and get some new content to play through before they go back to throwing new challenges at you. We have some of the dev notes below as you can read more about the update in the latest patch notes.

Throne & Liberty – Starbloom Festival

Race to the finish when the Starbloom Festival event blossoms across Solisium on March 27 through April 16. Event-only morph races, unique prizes like the Rainbewe sheep morph, seasonal delicacies, and festive village decorations await. Spring cosmetics, including the Blossom outfit and Alluring weapon skins will also be available. The Starbloom Festival began over a century ago when divided magic users gathered to foster understanding through transformation magic. Now it is a grand sporting event where participants compete for glory while honoring the celebration's origins of harmony and unity.

Starbloom Festival Event: The Starbloom Festival blooms across Solisium from March 27 through April 16. Players can compete in event exclusive morph races to win unique prizes like the Rainbewe sheep morph, seasonal delicacies, festive village decorations and Spring cosmetics, including the Blossom outfit and Alluring weapon skins.

The Starbloom Festival blooms across Solisium from March 27 through April 16. Players can compete in event exclusive morph races to win unique prizes like the Rainbewe sheep morph, seasonal delicacies, festive village decorations and Spring cosmetics, including the Blossom outfit and Alluring weapon skins. New End Game Activities: Triumph in the new Dimensional Trial and Arena Season for unique morphs, titles, and other desirable rewards. For players looking for assistance with the challenges, Twitch Creators NorgannonHH and Grenton have shared helpful tips for end-game activities, which can be found here.

Triumph in the new Dimensional Trial and Arena Season for unique morphs, titles, and other desirable rewards. For players looking for assistance with the challenges, Twitch Creators NorgannonHH and Grenton have shared helpful tips for end-game activities, which can be found here. New Arch Bosses: Face the mighty Arch Bosses, Deluzhnoa and Giant Cordy, for powerful rewards. Deluzhnoa has been encased in frozen armor, wields a colossal icy spear and will pose a challenging threat, while Giant Cordy emerged from a poisonous mushroom, taking control of its host and absorbing ambient mana to grow tremendously strong. The first Deluzhona Arch Boss battle will take place on March 29, and the first Giant Cordy Arch Boss battle will take place on April 2.

