Tinkertown Confirms Release Plans For Xbox & Nintendo Switch

Console players will soon geta to play Tinkertown, as the Xbox version will be coming first, followed by the Switch version later on

Indie game developer and publisher Headup Games revealed their plans to bring Tinkertown over to Xbox and Nintendo Switch this year. The team revealed that the Xbox version of the game will arrive on October 17, 2024, complete with everything released so far, including updates and improvements. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version has no release date yet, but was confirmed to be available in Q4 2024. With the news comes a new trailer for you to check out here.

Tinkertown

Come to Tinkertown – a relaxed and refreshing new multiplayer sandbox gaming experience! Grab a shovel, pickaxe, or sword and enter a realm full of treasures, magic, and dangers. A magical place awaits you, where you can let your imagination run wild. Create your little fantasy kingdom – from a cozy adventurer's hut with a garden to small towns with their own parks.

Turn every stone as you explore the procedurally generated world alone or with your friends. But be vigilant! Big and small monsters and creatures roam the landscape, ready to defend their territory against intruders. Only the bravest adventurers dare venture into the depths of dark dungeons, whose entrances can be found in various locations worldwide. Challenge the rulers of these lost realms if you dare! Fabulous rewards await those who manage to defeat the monsters!

Explore a world full of mystical forests, dusty deserts, and icy tundras.

Craft your own equipment and customize your character with various weapons and armor according to your desires.

Your equipment determines: Are you a hunter, warrior, mage, or completely different?

Collect different resources and discover new recipes to craft hundreds of items. From powerful weapons and matching armor to building materials and decorative items. In Tinkertown, you'll find everything you need to make your adventurer's base a beautiful and cozy home.

Build your own little kingdom, alone or with friends.

Fish, cultivate fields, and cook dishes that strengthen you for battle.

Plunge into ancient, forgotten dungeons and fight against nasty bosses to loot their treasures.

