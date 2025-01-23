Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Rare Games, Tiny Garden

Tiny Garden Revealed For April Release on Steam

Work on a garden of your own that you could fit in your pocket. Tiny Garden has been announced for release on Steam this April

Article Summary Tiny Garden, a new indie game by Ao Norte, arrives on Steam April 8, 2025.

Manage a pocket-sized garden, trading crops for unique furniture and décor.

Explore a toy with history, discovering stories through letters and player decisions.

Experience stress-free gameplay with no scores or time limits, encouraging creativity.

Indie game developer Ao Norte and publisher Super Rare Games have announced a brand new game called Tiny Garden, coming out this April on PC. The game gives you a small picket garden and home to manage, akin to Polly Pocket playsets of old, but these aren't just toys. They are living gardens that you manage with the turn of a crank as you grow crops and decorate your space however you see fit. We have more info below and the trailer here as the game arrives on Steam on April 8, 2025.

Tiny Garden

In Tiny Garden, a family heirloom passed down through the generations turns into a magical pocket-sized garden, uncovered through a heartfelt story. What lies within is a compact space, perfect for the player to create and grow their own garden. In the game, players can sow a variety of plants and flowers and trade them for unique furniture alongside various customization options for the garden in this calming mix of farming, puzzle-solving, and strategy. Each decision leads to a new discovery, and hidden surprises await as the player takes full control of their own garden. There are no wrong choices, scores or time limits, it's all about relaxing, experimenting, and letting the creativity bloom!

Everything is a Toy in Tiny Garden: Tiny Garden is a soothing, stress-free mix of farming, puzzles, and discovery—all inside a charming toy. Grow a variety of plants, from colorful vegetables to whimsical flowers, each with its own unique mechanics waiting to be uncovered. As your garden flourishes, trade your harvests for fun, toy furniture, and design your very own magical space. With no scores, no time limits, and no game-overs, Tiny Garden is all about relaxation and creativity. Let your curiosity lead you as you uncover new plants, furniture, and secrets hidden within this nostalgic toy. The more you explore, the more you'll discover.

Before you got your hands on Tiny Garden, others have played with this toy. Through letters, you'll uncover a heartfelt story that reminds us that objects aren't just things—they hold the traces of lives lived and stories shared. Each new discovery offers more than just a piece of furniture or a plant—it's a glimpse into a deeper connection. Relax, Discover, Create: Tiny Garden invites you to turn the crank, make things happen, and enjoy a wholesome but thoughtful experience. Each turn should be carefully considered—each decision and each new plant can reveal hidden surprises or unlock the next step in your garden's evolution. There are no wrong choices here—just a relaxing journey where you can unwind, explore, and create without pressure. Let your creativity bloom in Tiny Garden, where the only limit is your imagination.

