TinyBuild Games Announces Justice Sucks To Arrive In 2022

Indie publisher tinyBuild Games and developer Samurai Punk announced their next game Justice Sucks will be coming out in 2022. This one is a comedic stealth/action game in which you take on the role of a robotic vacuum cleaner turned superhero who may just be the hero this world needs. You'll act like a normal vacuum, doing your duties as an appliance and blending in with everything, but then turn into a hero with powers that includes consuming your enemies' blood for abilities and hacking smart devices to become traps. Not to mention sucking up objects and throwing them at people.

The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, all we know is that it will eventually be released for PC on Steam as well as for Xbox and Nintendo Switch sometime this Summer. In the meantime, you can check out more about the game below, along with the latest trailer.

Dusty McClean is just a little yellow robot vacuum cleaner that loves his family. He's also sentient, which isn't supposed to be a feature. After a brutal run-in with a corporate warranty enforcement squad, his family has been abducted, and Dusty has been left trapped in a world of '90s TV weirdness. Clearly, this calls for a training montage. Aided by the ever-swole Sexy McClean (his fighting spirit, mystically manifested) Dusty must sneak and fight his way through an army of over-the-top TV villains. Hack devices, trap foes and always clean up afterwards on a quest to become strong enough to return to reality and save Dusty's family. To become a master of stealthy robot combat, Dusty will have to improvise with weapons found around each environment. Drop ceiling fans on bad guys, electrocute them with spilt water and hacked power sockets, and unleash a variety of blood-fueled special powers unlocked through mastering Justice Sucks' many missions.