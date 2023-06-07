Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Video Games | Tagged: DotEmu, nickelodeon, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Reveals Dimension Shellshock DLC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge: Dimension Shellshock will bring new TMNT adventures to the game later this year.

Dotemu has a new DLC on the way for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, as familiar faces will arrive in Dimension Shellshock. The latest TMNT addition to the now iconic arcade beat 'em up title will bring about the popular Usagi Yojimbo to the mix, as the steely rabbit samurai unsheathes his blade to take on enemies across multiple dimensions. Developer Tribute Games is dealing out a new style of combat for you to encounter as you'll have to team up for inter-dimensional battles. We got more info below as the DLC will arrive sometime later this year.

"Dimension Shellshock brings a new playable fighter in the razor-sharp Usagi Yojimbo, star of the self-titled comic book series and a fan favorite ally to the Turtles seen in previous cameos across the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and action figure releases. The DLC includes a new game mode, fresh original music from the soundtrack's composer Tee Lopes, and alternative color schemes for playable fighters, all of which will be detailed at a later time. Separate from Dimension Shellshock, a second free update will be released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge offering an additional range of color palette options."

"Dimension Shellshock and the upcoming free update are made possible only by the totally tubular passion of fans and the radical reception TMNT: Shredder's Revenge has enjoyed since launch. After receiving an incredible amount of support and reviewing the community's outpouring of wishes for the future of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Dotemu, and Tribute Games were inspired to create additional content for the game. The Dimension Shellshock DLC and upcoming update follow a previous free December release which added Custom Game options, giving fans extraordinary control over the way they kick shell through 11 mix-and-match modifiers along with retro-themed visual filters and an extra large serving of general refinements."

