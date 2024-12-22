Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Freebird Games, To The Moon

To The Moon's Sigmund Minisode 1 & 2 Released For PS5

PlayStation fans who have never experienced the To The Moon universe can now play through Sigmund Minisode 1 & 2 on the PS5

Article Summary "To The Moon" Sigmund Minisode 1 & 2 available on PS5, a treat for PlayStation fans.

Experience the lives of Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts in these captivating Minisodes.

Explore ethical dilemmas and emotional challenges in Sigmund Minisode 1.

Discover cryptic apparitions and secrets in the unfolding To The Moon universe.

Indie game developer Freebird Games and publisher Serenity Forge have made a special release for To The Moon, as Sigmund Minisode 1 & 2 are out on the PS5. If you're not familiar with these, they are supplemental stories you can play that coincide with the events that lead up to the main game, giving you a fun bit of backstory to enjoy. Both of them have been out for years on other platforms, so this is a bit of a holiday treat for PlayStation fans who have never experienced them until now.

Sigmund Minisode 1 & 2

To the Moon's Sigmund Minisodes follow Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts, giving you the chance to take a deeper look into their lives and their fascinating work to give patients a chance to relive their lives to fulfill their desires. Minisode 1 follows a dichotomous holiday season filled with cheer alongside public protest against the Sigmund corporation – where ethical dilemmas and emotional challenges will challenge Rosalene and Watts' perception of their own work. Minisode 2 continues the deeper look into Rosalene and Watts' lives and the challenges faced at the Sigmund Corporation – though there might be more to this story. Experience cryptic apparitions, secret projects and unexpected moments that hint at a larger story unfolding in the To the Moon universe.

To The Moon

Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients' heads. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn't. This particular story follows their attempt to fulfill the dream of an elderly man, Johnny. With each step back in time, a new fragment of Johnny's past is revealed. As the two doctors piece together the puzzled events that spanned a life time, they seek to find out just why the frail old man chose his dying wish to be what it is. And Johnny's last wish is, of course… to go to the moon.

