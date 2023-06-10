Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Axew, Community Day, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems

Today is Axew Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Today is Axew Community Day in Pokémon GO, and Niantic has updated the special bonus features of the event to offer a buffed event.

Axew will feature in Pokémon GO for today's June 2023 Community Day. We have a brand new update from Niantic on the details that buffs one of the event's special bonuses. Let's get into the details for this event, which will make the highly coveted Shiny Axew, which debuted as the crown jewel of Pokémon GO Fest 2022, an easy catch for all Trainers. Let's get into it.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day event for June 2023 which will feature Axew:

Date and time: Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon: Axew, the Dragon-type species known as the "Tusk Pokémon" Evolving Axew or Fraxure all the way up to Haxorus will unlock the special Dragon-type Charged Attack of Breaking Swipe. Trainer Battles: 50 power and a guarantee to lower the opponent Pokémon's Attack Gym and raids: 35 power

Field Research: It will reward Fennekin encounters, Ultra Balls, and more.

It will reward Fennekin encounters, Ultra Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Axew Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Keeping Sharp. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses: Triple XP for catching Pokémon Three-hour Incense Three-hour Lure Modules Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Half-Stardust Trades Double Candy for catching Pokémon Two Special Trades Niantic is now updating this to a total of five Special Trades until 10 PM due to a glitch Fraxure will appear in Tier Four Raids after the event. These Raids will be in person only and Niantic notes they will feature the following bonus: "Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Fraxure, additional Axew will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Axew that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during June Community Day's three-hour event period."



Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

