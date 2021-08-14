Today Is Eevee Community Day: Day One In Pokémon GO

This weekend is the second Eevee Community Day in Pokémon GO. Let's break down the details of everything happening in this event, including the special moves available for each Eeveelution in the game.

Here are the details straight from the official Pokémon GO blog. This is an unusual Community Day

The following bonuses will be active from Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (GMT −7). When you evolve Eevee into any of its Evolutions, that Pokémon will know a special attack! Vaporeon: Scald

Spicy! This will give Vaporeon coverage against Grass-type Pokémon when in battle. This could potentially boost Vaporeon's usability in the GO Battle League.

Jolteon: Zap Cannon Flareon: Superpower

Interesting. Flareon with Superpower in turn gives it coverage against Rock-types.

Espeon: Shadow Ball

Same here with Espeon to Ghost-types. Ghosts will usually be powerful against Espeon, but suiting this Psychic-type Eeveelution with a Ghost-type move may make Ghosts more vulnerable to you.

Umbreon: Psychic

Not seeing how this

Leafeon: Bullet Seed Glaceon: Water Pulse

Good coverage against Fire-types!

Sylveon: Psyshock

Why, you know?

Eevee caught or hatched during this time will know Last Resort.

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon will require only seven hearts instead of the usual 70. There will be special Timed Research available that rewards a Mossy Lure Module and a Glacial Lure Module. There will be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM.

Note that there is currently a glitch that will allow Espeon and Umbreon to be evolved during the day and night respectively without the walking requirement. Niantic has confirmed that they will not be fixing this glitch until the event is over, so evolve without fear!

The following features and bonuses will be available on Saturday, August 14, 2021, and Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on each day.

Note these dates! While the Eevee event has the previous features all weekend, the increased Shiny rate and the following features will only be active during the normal Community Day hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Eevee will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Eevee Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, What You Choose to Be.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards featuring in this Special Research.

Eggs will require one quarter their usual Hatch Distance. Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Quarter hatch distance would be a bit more interesting to me if this wasn't a Pokémon that most people already have the Shiny form of, but hey. In the current state of Pokémon GO, I'd rank this as not a total loss of a Community Day. The event is not appealing the way that it used to be, but this is at least a Pokémon Community Day that will be a major help to newer players, casual players, and those who have had bad luck attempting to evolve their Shiny Eevee up to their Eeveelution of choice.