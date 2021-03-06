Today is Fletchling Community Day in Pokémon GO. The event will run from 11 AM to 5 PM, offering increased chances at an encounter with a Shiny Fletchling and giving Talonflame an exclusive attack when evolved during the event hours. Let's dive into the details.

Here are the full details for Fletching Community Day from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Fletchling will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Silph Researchers have currently pinned the Shiny rate during Community Day to one in 25 encounters, so be sure to throw on an Incense and get hunting. Your likelihood of catching multiple Shiny Fletchling are through the roof!

Evolve Fletchinder (the evolved form of Fletchling) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Talonflame that knows Incinerate.

Finally, we have what seems to be a useful Community Day move. Hopefully, this will boost Talonflame's ranking in GO Battle League as well as in raids. Time will tell, but stay tuned for our updated PVP and raid rankings for each new raid boss.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

It's Fletchling. The surprise is Fletchling.

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, and an Elite Fast TM For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Fletchling Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, The Bravest Bird.

Personally, I'm going to pass on the Box but get the Special Research storyline, which offers what I find to be a greater worth. If you're in great need of an Elite Fast TM, though, the Community Day box is certainly a way to make that happen quickly.

Bonuses 3× Catch XP Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

With Levels 41 – 50 introduced, XP has once again become a major, driving force even for Level 40+ players in Pokémon GO. Pop on those Lucky Eggs to take advantage of this very useful bonus.