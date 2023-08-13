Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Froakie, Froakie Community Day, pokemon, pokemon go community day

Today Is Froakie Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Froakie Community Day is live in Pokémon GO, bringing forth Shiny Greninja with the powerful and quick-charging Hydro Cannon attack.

Today is Froakie Community Day, which brings the highly anticipated Shiny Greninja into Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day event for August 2023, which will feature Froakie:

Date and time: Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time



Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Froakie! This long-awaited Community Day completes the cycle of Kalos Starters, leaving the only Starters that have been released in the game without a community day the Alolans: Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. Froakie will receive the normal Water-type Starter special move: Evolve Frogadier (Froakie's Evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Trainer Battles: 80 power Gym and raids: 90 power In addition to this, Greninja will be able to learn the new Fast Attack Water Shuriken starting with Community Day: Trainer Battles: 6 power Gym and raids: 10 power

Froakie! This long-awaited Community Day completes the cycle of Kalos Starters, leaving the only Starters that have been released in the game without a community day the Alolans: Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. Froakie will receive the normal Water-type Starter special move: Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Froakie Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, A Bubbly Disposition. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses: Triple Catch Stardust Double Catch Candy Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs Double the chance of receiving Candy XL from catching Pokémon for Trainers Level 31 and up One extra Special Trade for a maximum of three Special Trades per day Half off Stardust for Trades Double catch Candy Web store-exclusive Community Day deals

Tier Four Raids: After Community Day hours, Frogadier will feature in special in-person exclusive Tier Four Raids. Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Froakie to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Froakie that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during August Community Day's three-hour event period."

After Community Day hours, Frogadier will feature in special in-person exclusive Tier Four Raids. Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!