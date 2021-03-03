Today Is Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight from 6 PM through 7 PM is Landorus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Most gyms in the game will be taken over by the Incarnate Forme of this Legendary Unovan Pokémon. With our tips, you can take on this Ground-type genie and perhaps even catch a Shiny Landorus.

Landorus can be Shiny and it isn't even going to be here for a full week. Take advantage of this Raid Hour, as it is going to be a great chance to catch this Pokémon when a lot of people are out there raiding. Before you know it, Tornadus will be here to take its place.

Know your 100% IVs and top raid counters. Click the Pokémon GO tag below to explore all of our articles about Niantic's hit game, including our Landorus Raid Guide. Be sure to bookmark this tag to keep up on all current Pokémon GO events. A brief summary of the counters is that Landorus will be taken down by Ie-types. The best counters to use against it are Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Mewtwo (with Ice Beam), Weavile, Jynx, and Glaeon. If you are able to utilize Shadows with Ice-type moves unlocked, the overall best counter in the entire game is Shadow Mamoswine, followed by Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Weavile, and Shadow Articuno. If you're going in with a Mega, your best bet is Abomasnow.

The 100% IV Landorus will appear as 2050 CP in standard weather and 2563 in boosted weather conditions.

As I say every week, take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event.