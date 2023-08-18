Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: GO Fest 2023, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Today Is Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City In-Person Event

Shiny Skrelp & Shiny Golett drop today for in-person players at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City. Here's what to expect for attendees.

Today, I will be attending Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City thanks to Niantic Labs. I'll be back to report on the event but first, for those headed to the in-person event, here is what to expect.

Here's what is happening during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City:

Diancie debuts

Mega Diancie debuts

Wild spawns: Prehistoric Volcano: Kangaskhan, Aerodactyl wearing a satchel, Dratini, Slugma, Cranidos, Shieldon, Darumaka, Archen, Axew, Heatmor, Tyrunt Poison Swamp: Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Surskit, Gulpin, Seviper, Skorupi, Venipede, Pawniard, Skrelp (Shiny release), Noibat Cursed Treasures: Gastly, Pinsir, Eevee, Snorlax, Nosepass, Sableye, Chimecho, Yamask, Klink, Golett (Shiny release), Durant Athletic Field: Voltorb, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Shrooish, Makuhita, Spoink, Zangoose, Baltoy, Lucario (can be Shiny!), Throh All habitats: Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, Unown O, Unown !, and Sigilyph. All Unown can be Shiny.



Here are the dates and locations for upcoming Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events:

London at Brickwell Park from August 4th, 2023 – August 6th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

Osaka at Expo'70 Second Location from August 4th, 2023 – August 6th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

New York at Randall's Island park from August 18th, 2023 – August 20th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

Pokémon GO Fest Global as a digital remote event from August 26th – August 27th, 10 AM – 6 PM. There is a pre-order bonus of two bonus Timed Research questlines for those who purchase before July 5th.

Details for these Pokémon GO Fest in-person events include:

Tickets purchased for in-person events include both the Park Experience and the City Experience

The Park Experience leads to a choice between Morning Park Experience and Afternoon Park Experience

Optional add-ons include: Raid Lover bonuses from Friday to Sunday include: Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day from Gyms Six additional Candy for catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids Three additional Candy XL from catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids Egg-Thustiast bonuses from Friday to Sunday include: 1/4 Egg Hatch distance Increased chance of receiving 10KM Eggs Triple Hatch XP Triple Hatch Stardust Triple Hatch Candy

Citywide Gameplay

T-Shirt Pre-Order

Here's how Mega Rayquaza will be released in Pokémon GO:

In-person debut: Mega Rayquaza will make its debut at in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events. Trainers will be able to encounter Mega Rayquaza first at the previously announced GO Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, and New York City, which I will be attending to report on later. Mega Rayquaza will then make its worldwide debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global!

Mega Rayquaza will make its debut at in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events. Trainers will be able to encounter Mega Rayquaza first at the previously announced GO Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, and New York City, which I will be attending to report on later. Mega Rayquaza will then make its worldwide debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global! Dragon Ascent and Meteorites: Rayquaza will only be able Mega Evolve if it has the Charged Attack of Dragon Ascent unlocked. Once it knows that attack, it will be able to attain this overpowered form. To obtain this attack, Trainers must gather a new item called Meteorites that will be available through research tasks during GO Fest 2023.

Rayquaza will only be able Mega Evolve if it has the Charged Attack of Dragon Ascent unlocked. Once it knows that attack, it will be able to attain this overpowered form. To obtain this attack, Trainers must gather a new item called Meteorites that will be available through research tasks during GO Fest 2023. Mega Rayquaza bonuses: Niantic has listed the following bonuses: "While attacking with Mega Rayquaza in a Raid Battle or a Gym battle, the attacks of other Trainers' Pokémon challenging that same raid or Gym will deal more damage. Their Pokémon's attacks will deal even more damage if the attack is Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type." Wow — this is a big one! "When Rayquaza is Mega Evolved, catching Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokémon will grant you additional XP, additional Candy, and an increased chance of earning Candy XL." "Like other Mega-Evolved Pokémon, Rayquaza's Mega Level will increase the more times it Mega Evolves, improving these bonuses."

Niantic has listed the following bonuses: City-wide raids, with a limit: Mega Rayquaza will appear in raids throughout the cities in which the in-person GO Fest 2023 events are featured, but those who battle it without a GO Fest 2023 Ticket will not earn Mega Rayquaza Energy. Niantic clarifies, adding an extra bonus for Ticket goers: Ticket-holding event attendees can also work to complete an event-exclusive Special Research story as they explore the host city, learning more about how this Mega Evolution works and earning rewards such as Meteorites. Meteorites, the ability to teach Rayquaza the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent, and the ability to Mega Evolve Rayquaza are limited to ticket-holding Trainers during the Pokémon GO Fest 2023 live events in London, Osaka, and New York City. Trainers without a live event ticket will have the opportunity to do these things during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global.

Mega Rayquaza will appear in raids throughout the cities in which the in-person GO Fest 2023 events are featured, but those who battle it without a GO Fest 2023 Ticket will not earn Mega Rayquaza Energy. Niantic clarifies, adding an extra bonus for Ticket goers: Global release: After these in-person events, Mega Rayquaza will go global during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global on August 27th, 2023. All Trainers who log in during that day will receive a Special Research that award a Meteorite. Those with an event Ticked to the Global event will get an extra Meteorite and more rewards.

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

