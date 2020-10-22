Niantic has announced their November updates for Pokémon GO, including the monthly Research Breakthrough. In this year of type-themed breakthroughs, which has replaced the fan-favorite Legendary Breakthroughs that used to bring Pokémon like Zapdos, Articuno, Moltres, Lugia, and Ho-oh to players, Niantic has switched gears to feature Pokémon of varying rarity, including some that can be found in raids or in the wild. The newest addition to the breakthroughs is Togetic, the evolution of the once-Egg exclusive Togepi that is now not attainable in the game.

Niantic announced that the Fairy/Flying-type Togepic will be the Breakthrough reward starting November 1st at 1 PM Pacific and will stay until December 1st at 1 PM Pacific. This likely means that, in addition to being able to catch a Togetic every seven days if a daily stamp is acquired, that Pokémon GO players will see a month of Fairy-types featured as the encounter rewards in Filed Research.

Now, some players may be annoyed by this, and that is understandable. Not only was Togepi once a common hatch, but Togetic itself has often featured in soloable Tier Three raids and was evil a wild spawn during this year's GO Fest. It would be a rare Pokémon GO trainer that doesn't have Togetic in their Pokédex. However, this year of type-themed months is something that is happening across the board with Pokémon content, which means that this edict of non-Legendaries likely comes from The Pokémon Company International rather than Niantic. Niantic has its issues, but they also have a history of awarding Legendary Pokémon in fair, easily accessible ways to trainers. Time will tell, but I personally think January 2021 would be a good time to expect Legendaries to return to the Breakthroughs once this type-themed year is over.