Togetic Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Evolving Stars Event
The Evolving Stars event is now live in Pokémon GO. This evolution-themed event tasks players with evolving their one Cosmog (for now) into Cosmoem. In addition to these new Cosmoem-focused tasks, there has also been a shift in the raid rotation. While Yveletal is on its way out of Tier Five raids, Tier Three is delivering evolved Pokémon to battle. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Togetic in Tier Three raids and find out if this Pokémon can or cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO.
Top Togetic Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Togetic counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Manectric – Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Shadow Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Xurkitree – Thunder Shock, Discharge
- Shadow Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Shadow Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge
- Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Togetic with efficiency.
- Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Therian Forme Thundurus – Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge
- Nihilego – Acid, Sludge Bomb Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Galarian Darmanitan – Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Togetic can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Togetic can now be encountered in its Shiny in Pokémon GO.