Togetic Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Evolving Stars Event

The Evolving Stars event is now live in Pokémon GO. This evolution-themed event tasks players with evolving their one Cosmog (for now) into Cosmoem. In addition to these new Cosmoem-focused tasks, there has also been a shift in the raid rotation. While Yveletal is on its way out of Tier Five raids, Tier Three is delivering evolved Pokémon to battle. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Togetic in Tier Three raids and find out if this Pokémon can or cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Top Togetic Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Togetic counters as such:

Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Manectric – Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree – Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge

Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Togetic with efficiency.

Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Therian Forme Thundurus – Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Nihilego – Acid, Sludge Bomb

Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Galarian Darmanitan – Ice Fang, Avalanche

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Togetic can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Togetic can now be encountered in its Shiny in Pokémon GO.