Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 Is Now Taking Applications

Organizers for the 2025 edition of the Tokyo Indie Games Summit have opened up applications for indie game developers to submit titles

Article Summary Apply now for the Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025, a top showcase for indie developers worldwide.

Event runs March 8-9, 2025, at Musashino Public Hall in Tokyo, open to digital and in-person attendees.

Indie exhibitors get free space to spotlight new or evolving games; submissions close November 17, 2024.

CEO Kazunori Sakamoto invites global participation for an exciting gaming, music, and anime fusion event.

Organizers for the 2025 edition of the Tokyo Indie Games Summit announced this morning that they are officially taking applications for next year's event. For those unaware of this event, this is both a digital and in-person Japanese showcase highlighting indie games from local and global developers. Right now, any indie developer or publisher looking to take part in it can apply, as well as potential sponsors, to show their games off during the two-day showcase from March 8-9, 2025, at the Musashino Public Hall in Tokyo, Japan. We have more details about the application below from today's announcement.

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 continues to unite indie creators and help raise their collective expertise to new heights. Building on top of last year's record number of 9,000 attendees, the Tokyo-based indie showcase continues to provide free exhibitor space to indie developers to showcase world premieres of new titles and fresh content for games from around the world! Developers interested in participating in the Tokyo Indie Games Summit can submit games at any state of creation, whether unreleased, in Early Access, or already launched via the application form until November 17, 2024, at 11:59 PM. The expo will once again return to the art-fueled intersection of gaming, music, and anime in the city of Kichijoji. With an expanded exhibition area leading to an improved gameplay experience for all attendees, indie developers will have excellent opportunities to network with industry professionals on Day One and interface with the public on Day Two.

"We are excited to partner with new and returning sponsors, partners, and developers for a diverse, well-rounded schedule full of amazing content," says Kazunori Sakamoto, CEO of Phoenixx and founder of Tokyo Indie Games Summit. "We look forward to next year's iteration, and for participants from around the world to join us once again for another exhilarating showcase!"

