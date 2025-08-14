Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3DM Games, Gone Shootin, Phoenix Game Productions, Tokyo Underground Killer

Tokyo Underground Killer Announces September Release Date

The fever-dream-inspired cyberpunk action game Tokyo Underground Killer has a release date, as we'll see it arrive this September

Article Summary Tokyo Underground Killer launches on Steam in September, bringing cyberpunk hack n' slash action to PC.

Play as Kobayashi, the "Shinjuku Vampire," slashing through neon-filled Tokyo's criminal underworld.

Master 10 supernatural blood skills, upgrade abilities, and take on 10 unique bosses in lightning-fast combat.

Explore real Tokyo districts, decorate your apartment, play minigames, and enjoy a killer electronic soundtrack.

Indie game developer Phoenix Game Productions, along with co-publishers 3DM Games and Gone Shootin, have confirmed the release date for Tokyo Underground Killer. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a first-person cyberpunk hack n' slash where you play a secret assassin who takes out targets that he has been contracted for. But no job is ever easy, as you'll become a master of the blade while also checking out futuristic Tokyo on your offtime. Enjoy the latest trailer and details here, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on September 5, 2025.

Tokyo Underground Killer

Neon-infused katana action in a fever dream Tokyo! Dive into Tokyo's criminal underground as the feared "Shinjuku Vampire" Kobayashi and take out crazy lunatics for just the right price. Players step into the role of Kobayashi, the feared "Shinjuku Vampire" — a notorious assassin for Japan's most powerful crime syndicate, Gokuraku. Cut your way through Tokyo's back alleys in lightning-fast sword fights, harness 10 supernatural Blood Skills to summon fire tornadoes or drain enemies' life force, and master unlockable abilities to defeat 10 uniquely challenging bosses.

Unrelenting Katana Combat: Slash, stab, and parry your way through hordes of monsters inspired by Japanese demons

Slash, stab, and parry your way through hordes of monsters inspired by Japanese demons Blood is the Key to Survival: Use 10 different blood skills to overcome challenging enemies, then suck in their blood to replenish your health and skills

Use 10 different blood skills to overcome challenging enemies, then suck in their blood to replenish your health and skills Fever Dream Tokyo: Explore neon-drenched renditions of real places like Shinjuku, Akihabara or Shibuya

Explore neon-drenched renditions of real places like Shinjuku, Akihabara or Shibuya Enjoy Tokyo's Nighlife: Between missions, you can relax in your own apartment in Shinjuku, buy decorations and play minigames in the city hub

Between missions, you can relax in your own apartment in Shinjuku, buy decorations and play minigames in the city hub Become Unstoppable: Upgrade your ability tree to become stronger and unlock new abilities

Upgrade your ability tree to become stronger and unlock new abilities Hand-Drawn Comic: A bizarre story with crazy characters brought to live in dynamic comic scenes drawn by Hans "Heavy Metal Hanzo" Steinbach

A bizarre story with crazy characters brought to live in dynamic comic scenes drawn by Hans "Heavy Metal Hanzo" Steinbach Killer Music: Over two hours of original electronic music composed by the legendary Andrew Hulshult.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!