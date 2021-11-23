Tomorrow Is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November 2021 Community Day

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite may be dying, but that doesn't mean it wants to go without its community of players joining together a few final times. Tomorrow is a double-header of an event, as this month's Community Day will blend with a 1920s Wizarding World Convergence Event. Let's get into the details.

The full details for this event were posted on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

24 November 12:00 a.m. PT – 29 November 11:59 p.m. PT Brace yourself for an overload of cuteness and return baby Beasts foundables to the Forbidden Forest II Registry Page. Plus, unlock special Portmanteaus and collect Fragments for the new 1920s Registry Page.

Personally, I think that this is a great move. Community Days have long been one of the weakest aspects of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite while 1920s Wizarding World Convergences, a new style of event that just arrived a couple of months ago, have been fun and light-hearted. Hopefully, the faster pace of Community Day will combine well with the fun and interesting features of these Fantastic Beasts-themed Convergences.

As of this event, we have come to the end of what we currently know about November 2021's schedule from the blog. The in-game news, though, does confirm Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part 2 coming soon. As far as December, we can glean more of what's to come from the blog announcing the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite which contains the following list of events without dates:

December Bellatrix Lethal Adversaries Event Horcrux Hunt Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 1 Holiday Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 2

As for January, all Niantic has to say is:

We'll share more details regarding additional game changes that'll happen during the month of January.

I'm wondering how, exactly, the game will end. Not the narrative. I'm already content and excited with the way it's wrapping up. What I wonder is if we will receive an abrupt error message as soon as January 31st ticks over to February. Or perhaps we'll see a The Sopranos-esque ending. We'll see a Foundable on the map, click it, prepare our wands to perform the necessary spell, and then —