Tonight Is Alolan Meowth Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Alolan Meowth Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Generation Seven variant of the iconic Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details… because there is a major reason that this could end up being one of the most exciting Spotlight Hours ever.

The first question we always tackle is Can the Spotlight Hour Pokémon be shiny? This week, the answer is even more than a resounding "yes." Not only can Alolan Meowth be Shiny — it also has a highly boosted Shiny rate. Alolan Meowth, along with many of the other Alolan Pokémon with the exception of Diglett and Geodude, has the "raid/Egg only" Shiny rate. This was because, for a stretch of time, Alolan Meowth could only be encountered via hatching a 7KM Gift Egg. It later appeared as a Poké Stop task encounter and began to be featured as a wild spawn here and there, keeping its incredibly boosted rate. If you throw on an Incense and play in an area dense with Poké Stops for the full hour, I'd be very surprised if you didn't leave with a Shiny. Short of Community Day odds, which are way boosted, this is about as close to a guarantee as you can get unless Niantic secretly nerfs Alolan Meowth in Pokémon GO, but they've never done that for its previous appearances.

Now, to increase the number of encounters you can experience during Spotlight Hour, you may want to utilize the Quick Catch Method, which you can learn here. Be sure, though, not to use the method if you encounter a Shiny, as it is not a guaranteed catch.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour Bonus in Pokémon GO is double transfer Candy. My advice? If you want Shiny Alolan Meowth, focus on the catching. If you're good on the purple cat, transfer, transfer, transfer.

The upcoming Spotlight Hours and bonuses include:

Tuesday, October 5, 2021: Drifloon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon. Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Gastly will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Gothita will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Murkrow will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.