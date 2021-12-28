Tonight Is Cubchoo Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022

The fourth Spotlight Hour of December 2021 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO, and the focus Pokémon is one that may be of great interest to Shiny hunters. Tonight is Cubchoo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Ice-type Pokémon from the Unova region will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details so Trainers can see why this may be a special Spotlight Hour worthy of their time.

Cubchoo is currently available as a Costumed Pokémon for the 2021 Holiday Event and will be during the Spotlight Hour. This offers an unusual chance to blaze through as many Costumed Cubchoo encounters as you can within the hour. Costumed Pokémon are some of the most sought-after Shinies in Pokémon GO due to their limited availability, so this is certainly a Spotlight Hour I would encourage you to get after. Even if you already have one, there are many that consider Shiny Costumed Pokémon to be a hot ticket trade item.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Catch Candy. While Costumed Cubchoo cannot evolve, Trainers can use this Candy to evolve standard Cubchoos or power up their own Beartic.

In order to increase the number of encounters that you can experience during the hour, I suggest reading my guide to the incredibly useful Quick Catch method.

Now, let's take a look toward the future to see what is coming up for the January 2022 Spotlight Hour features in Pokémon GO:

January 4th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Solosis Spotlight Hour with double Transfer Candy. No Shiny available.

Solosis Spotlight Hour with double Transfer Candy. No Shiny available. January 11th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Diglett Spotlight Hour with double Catch Stardust. Shiny available.

Diglett Spotlight Hour with double Catch Stardust. Shiny available. January 18th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Plusle Spotlight Hour with double Catch Candy. Shiny available.

Plusle Spotlight Hour with double Catch Candy. Shiny available. January 25th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Minun Spotlight Hour with double Transfer Candy.