Tonight Is Dunsparce Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Before Dunsparce Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, read to find out if Dunsparce can be Shiny and how to prepare for the Stardust bonus.

Article Summary Tonight's Dunsparce Spotlight Hour features increased spawns and a Shiny version.

Double Stardust for catching Pokémon is the hour's bonus; use Star Pieces for more.

Lechonk's upcoming Spotlight Hour offers double XP and a Shiny possibility on Nov 28.

November 2023 brings Mega Kangaskhan, Cobalion, and Terrakion Raids, all with Shiny forms.

Tonight is Dunsparce Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 21st, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third Spotlight Hour of November 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the current Season entitled Adventures Abound. We have the full details for the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in November 2023 after some more information about tonight's Dunsparce Spotlight.

It was theorized that this Dunsparce Spotlight Hour hinted at the upcoming release of Dudunsparce. Some players expected it would drop for the final event of Adventures Abound, but that event, titled Party Up!, ended up just being a recap of the season with a focus on Party Play. Still, Dunsparce is a perfectly playable Spotlight Hour. Dunsparce can be encountered in its Shiny form, which sees the blue-green elements of its color scheme replaced with pink.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Stardust for catching, so be sure to drop two Star Pieces at the top of the hour to increase the amount of Stardust you earn per catch.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

Tuesday, November 28th, 2023: Lechonk with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Party On!

Party On! November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

