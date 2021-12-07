Tonight Is Electabuzz Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2021

The first Spotlight Hour of December 2021 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO, and it also happens to be the very first Spotlight of the newly launched Season of Heritage. The focus Pokémon had a Community Day not very long ago, so this will either be a great chance for those who missed out or a mild annoyance for those who already have 27 Shinies. Tonight is Electabuzz Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Electric-type Pokémon from the Kanto region will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

You likely already know this, but yes, Electabuzz can be Shiny in the wild. It is an obvious Shiny, with orange skin instead of yellow. As a Community Day Pokémon, it is quite a common Shiny for trainers to have, so I do have advice for those not interested in playing the event… because the bonus may just have something nice to offer.

Tonight's bonus is double transfer Candy! I personally love this bonus and suggest prioritizing transferring over catching if you're already all set on Electabuzz. All those extra Reshiram and Zekrom you have from raids? All the extra Swinub you caught during this past weekend's Swinub Incense Day in Pokémon GO? Those could all yield extra Candy when transferred tonight. My tip is to always analyze your storage and ask yourself honestly: "How many of these am I going to trade?" The ones that aren't an obvious yes can be transferred during the Spotlight Hour for that bonus Candy.

Here is a breakdown of the rest of December 2021's Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Magmar with double evolution XP

Magmar with double evolution XP Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Snover with double catch XP

Snover with double catch XP Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Cubchoo with double catch Candy