Tonight Is Exeggcute Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023 Tonight is Exeggcute Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. You can hunt for the golden Shiny Exeggcute while taking advantage of the bonus.

Tonight is Exeggcute Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, April 4th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first of four Spotlight Hours of March 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what is to come in the next few weeks at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

First up, Exeggcute can indeed be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The standard Exeggcute is colored like… well, like a batch of eggs. Off-white, cracked shell up top. The Shiny version of Exeggcute is extremely noticeable, as the eggs turn golden.

You do not need to activate any special items to take advantage of tonight's bonus, which is double Catch Candy. This isn't particularly exciting as I don't think anyone is truly chomping at the bit to power up their Exeggutors in 2023, but at least it's a bonus for which you don't need to drop any extra items.

These are the remaining Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 11th, 2023: Shellder with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny

Shellder with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny April 18th, 2023: Trapinch with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny

Trapinch with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny April 25th, 2023: Tangela with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Here are the remaining events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

Starting today April 4th – April 10th, 2023: Spring into Spring

Spring into Spring April 9th, 2023: Elite Raids, likely Regieleki

Elite Raids, likely Regieleki April 13th – April 17th, 2023: A Mystic Hero

A Mystic Hero April 15th, 2023: April Community Day featuring Togetic

April Community Day featuring Togetic April 20th – April 26th, 2023: Sustainability Week

Sustainability Week April 23rd, 2023: Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed

Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed April 29th, 2023: Community Day Classic, focus Pokémon not yet revealed