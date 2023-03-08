Tonight Is Ho-Oh Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: March 2023
Tonight is Ho-Oh Raid Hour #1 in Pokémon GO and you can use these tips and tricks to make the most out of the night's feature.
Tonight, March 8th, 2023, is Ho-Oh Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. It is the first of two Raid Hours featuring this Fire/Flying-type Legendary Bird of Johto, which breaks from the pattern we've seen this year so far of week-long raid rotations. During this Raid Hour, most Gyms in Pokémon GO will be taken over by Tier Five raids featuring this Legendary Pokémon.
Here are some tips for Ho-Oh Raid Hour:
- Type weakness: Ho-Oh is a Fire/Flying-type which means it is doubly weak to Rock-types. Using Rock-types will allow you to complete this raid with fewer Trainers. Only two Trainers will be needed if you use the best counters with the best moves.
- Best Mega to evolve: Mega Aerodactyl is the overall top counter to use against Ho-Oh. The second-best is Primal Kyogre but Primal Kyogre does not fall in the overall top ten counters to use.
- Best Shadow to use: The top Shadows to use are Shadow Tyranitar as the overall fourth-best counter followed by Shadow Aggron, Shadow Aerodactyl, Shadow Omastar, and Shadow Golem.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this March 2023:
- March 8th – March 21st: Ho-Oh
- March 21st – March 28th: Incarnate Forme Thundurus
- March 28th – April 10th: Lugia
The Raid Hours for the month of March 2023 in Pokémon GO are:
- March 15th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny
- March 22nd, 2023: Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny
- March 29th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny
- April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this March 2023:
- March 1st – March 8th: Mega Charizard Y
- March 8th – March 21st: Mega Medicham, new release
- March 21st – March 28th: Mega Venusaur
- March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023:
- March 8th – March 14th, 2023: Festival of Colors Event
- March 11th, 2023: Elite Raid: Regidrago
- March 18th, 2023: March Community Day
- March 21st – March 29th, 2023: An Every Day Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover Event
- March 25th, 2023: GO Battle Day: Palmer