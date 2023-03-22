Tonight Is Incarnate Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2023 Tonight is Incarnate Thundurus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you can use these battling tips to help defeat this Legendary in Tier Five raids.

Tonight, March 22nd, 2023, is Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Unlike Ho-Oh before it and Lugia after it who each get two Raid Hours, Incarnate Forme Thundurus will only be around for one week before being replaced. Because of that, you will want to get out and battle this Legendary Pokémon especially if you have yet to catch it in its Shiny form. During this Raid Hour, most Gyms in Pokémon GO will be taken over by Tier Five raids featuring Incarnate Forme Thundurus, so tonight will be your best chance. Let's take a look at some tips for tonight's Raid Hour.

Here are some tips for battling Incarnate Forme Thundurus during Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

Type weakness: Incarnate Forme Thundurus is a dual Electric/Flying-type, so it does not have any any double weaknesses. The Pokémon types that you'll want to use are Rock-type and Ice-type.

Best Mega to evolve: Mega Aerodactyl is the top Mega to use and is the overall second-best counter. Mega Glalie is the second-best Mega to use but ranks overall as the twelfth-best counter. Right behind it is Mega Abomasnow and a few slots down is Primal Kyogre, but only if it has Blizzard as its Charged Attack. I would not suite your Primal Kyogre with Blizzard, though, so your best bet will be Mega Aerodactyl.

Best Shadow to use: Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche is the overall top counter. Other high ranking counters are Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge, Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche, and Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam.

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche is the overall top counter. Other high ranking counters are Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge, Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche, and Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam. Best non-Megas and non-Shadows to use: Six non-Mega and non-Shadows rank in the top fifteen counters which is quite a lot. You should use Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide, Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker, Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche, Mamoswine with Power Snow and Avalanche, Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam, and Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide.