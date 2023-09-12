Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Mankey, pokemon

Tonight Is Mankey Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight is Mankey Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, the second Spotlight of the Adventures Abound. These are the details of this week's event.

Tonight is Mankey Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, September 12th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second Spotlight Hour of September 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the new Season entitled Adventures Abound.

Mankey will be available in its Shiny form. Its Shiny form features light green fur instead of the off-white/tan color seen on the standard pictured above. Now, even if you do have both a Shiny Mankey and a Shiny Primeape, remember that there is a new evolution of Primeape called Infernape in the now active Paldea region. Infernape has not yet been released, but notice that the first two Spotlight Hours of the current month were both themed to Paldea, in that last week's Wooper has an as-of-yet unreleased Paldean form.

Today's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Candy for catching, and you do not need any items to take advantage of this bonus. Just catch and enjoy.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

Tuesday, September 19th, 2023: Venonat with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 26th, 2023: Tentacool with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere September 16th – September 23rd: Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) ALL SEASON: Shadow Zapdos will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of September 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 : Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 : Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, September 27th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

